In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 25 November 2026 3:52 pm

New vehicle sales in Malaysia are projected to reach 815,000 units in 2026, according to a research note published by CIMB Securities. This is more than the Malaysian Automotive Association’s (MAA) revised forecast of 800,000 units for this year, but less than the record 820,752 units reported for 2025.

Approaching the end of 2026, vehicle manufacturers are expected to continue pushing promotions in the final quarter to defend market share as well as clear existing inventory. Perodua, for example, has increased incentives to between RM1,500 and RM7,500 on selected models for November and December, which is about 3-10% of prevailing list prices. Meanwhile, Toyota and Honda are also offering large discounts ranging from 3-15% of list prices.

While such promotions contribute should support total industry volume (TIV) in the fourth quarter, the stockbroking and equities services firm pointed out that stronger sales may not lead to better earnings for the sector.

In fact, it kept its neutral rating on the automotive sector amid intensifying price competition and higher incentives that could eat into automakers’ margins. The firm also highlighted a stronger ringgit against the USD and Japanese yen, lower interest rates and supportive government policies as positives for the sector, while potential ringgit depreciation, tighter loan approvals and margin erosion from competition are flagged as downside risks.

MAA data released earlier this month showed that TIV for the first ten months of 2026 is currently at 673,412 units, which is 3% higher than the same period in 2025. To achieve the 815,000 units projected by CIMB Securities, the final two months of the year must average just over 70,000 units.