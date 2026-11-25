In Local News / by Mick Chan / 25 November 2026 2:15 pm

The Malaysian government is considering widening the enforcement powers of local authorities to enable them to take action against abandoned vehicles located in privately managed strata housing areas, where local councils currently do not have jurisdiction, reported The Star.

Local authorities are constrained from acting against vehicles left for long periods of time in condominiums, flats, and other strata developments because such properties are privately managed by joint management bodies (JMBs) or management corporations (MCs), said housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming.

The government is reviewing possible amendments to the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, the Local Government Act 1976 and the Road Transport Act 1987 in order to close gaps in enforcement.

“Local authorities do not have absolute power to take direct enforcement action against abandoned vehicles in private strata schemes,” Nga said in a written parliamentary reply.

Local councils can, at present, assist in towing operations only upon a formal request or through cooperation with the JMB or MC, which administers the common property under the Strata Management Act 2013, according to the report.

Nga said that JMBs and MCs could already enforce by-laws, clamp tyres, tow and store vehicles at the owner’s expense, impose fines and seek orders from the strata management tribunal, however he acknowledged that existing provisions remain limited.

The ministry of housing and local government, along with the ministry of transport and the Attorney-General’s Chambers, are reviewing amendments that could extend council enforcement into private strata areas and speed up disposal procedures for unclaimed vehicles, the report continued.

The review would also examine the use of Section 65 of the Road Transport Act to reduce the time vehicles spend in already limited council storage depots, Nga said.