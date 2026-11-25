In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 25 November 2026 12:34 pm

If you’re keen to find out how the automotive industry is shaping up into the future or want to explore possibilities in the sector by seeking out career opportunities, connecting with potential employers and discovering career pathways in the automotive and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) industries, you surely don’t want to miss out on the MARA Automotive Ecosystem (MATEC) expo, which is into its third edition this year.

Taking place this November 27 to 29 at Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, from 10am to 10pm daily, MATEC 2026 – carrying the theme “Drive the Future” for this edition – is the perfect venue to discover all things automotive-related, accomplished through a series of exhibitions featuring industry players, automotive products, technologies and innovations. Admission to the event is free.

Organised by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), the event will bring together approximately 250 entrepreneurs and various automotive players, providing plenty of opportunities not just for business networking and industry collaboration, but also the ability to discover the pulse of what is happening at the forefront of technology, including the development of electric mobility.

It’s not only about industry engagement, as there will be plenty of other engaging activities. This includes interactive experiences, with visitors able to participate in simulator racing, RC drift activities, Hot Wheels races, golf simulator experiences and even esports tournaments.

Motorsports fans will find a host of automotive-related showcases, drift demonstrations and exciting motorsports-related activities, including a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One car showcase, live viewing of the MotoGP season finale and special appearances by automotive personalities.

Visitors will also get to enjoy live entertainment, with performances by Dato’ Awie, among others, as well as other exciting activities throughout the event, including a food fest by KakNab and various participating vendors.

Every RM50 purchase at the event will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw*, with 100 prizes to be given away each day throughout the three-day event. Five special prize winners will walk away with a LION GI scooter each, with the grand prize winner landing a Honda Civic FC, surely even more reason to head on to MATEC 2026, which takes place this November 27-29 at Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. Find out more about the expo here.

*Lucky draw participation and prize redemption are subject to the organiser’s terms and conditions (T&Cs).