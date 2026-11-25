In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 November 2026 10:06 am

Maker of motorcycle art MV Agusta is up for sale, with potential buyers invited to submit offers exceeding 28 million euro (RM130 million) by December 21, 2026. The sale follows an initial offer from US investment firm Sports Bank Capital Partners on November 16.

MV Agusta announced the competitive bidding process four days later, as the Italian manufacturer continues its financial restructuring. The proposed deal covers the entire motorcycle business, including its Varese factory, production equipment, inventory, intellectual property, trademarks and existing contracts.

The successful bidder will initially lease the business for 70,000 euro (RM325,000) per month, with the arrangement expected to begin by February 26, 2027, subject to court approval. The acquisition must be completed by July 1, 2027.

The initial offer comprises 15.356 million euro (RM69.18 million) upfront and a further 12.644 million euro (RM56.93 million) conditional payment. Bidders must submit irrevocable offers by 11.59 pm Central European Time on December 21, with a minimum security deposit of 1.5356 million euro (RM6.93 million).

The highest offer will not automatically win. MV Agusta will also assess bidders’ financial strength, ability to restart production, commitment to existing employees and plans for the brand. MV Agusta had returned to independent ownership in 2025 after KTM sold its 50.1% controlling stake back to the Sardarov family, following KTM’s own financial difficulties.

The sale process follows a proposed acquisition by Italian investment firm Patritalia, which claims to have signed a preliminary agreement on September 28, 2026. Patritalia founder Manuel Ros said the company had proposed investing 215 million euro (RM1 billion) in acquiring and reviving MV Agusta.

However, the deal reportedly stalled after concerns over the manufacturer’s liabilities, which Ros claimed had increased from an initial 35 million euro (RM157.65 million) to more than 130 million euro (RM585.56 million). Patritalia has not confirmed whether it will submit a new bid.

MV Agusta’s latest search for an owner follows the collapse of a proposed partnership with Chinese manufacturer CFMoto, which reportedly involved acquiring a 49% stake. The Italian marque entered a negotiated financial crisis settlement procedure on August 5, 2026, with production at its Varese factory reportedly suspended.

MV Agusta has had a troubled financial history, including previously being owned by Malaysia’s Proton before being sold for the sum of 1 euro. At last reporting, MV Agusta was represented in Malaysia by AFY Mobility.