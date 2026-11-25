In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 25 November 2026 1:27 pm

Speed fiends, take note. The Royal Malaysia police (PDRM), through its traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT), has added a number of speed-detection devices to its inventory, the additions coming via a contribution from the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP).

Worth a total value of RM685,036, the contribution consists of seven LTI 20/20 TruCAM II laser speed-detection units as well as various enforcement and safety support equipment such as TruFlash units, traffic warning signs, reflective cones, safety vests and e-flares, all aimed at enhancing JSPT’s operational capabilities, Harian Metro reports.

The items were presented to the police by representatives from the GRSP and the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), led by Michael Phyland, senior road policing advisor at the GRSP.

The addition of the new equipment means that JSPT now possesses a total of 84 TruCAM speed-detection devices, said Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali. This comprises 55 TruCAM I units, 22 existing TruCAM II units and the seven new TruCAM II units contributed by the GRSP.

He said that the devices, capable of measuring speeds of up to 320 km/h and is

accurate to two km/h, would assist police personnel in carrying out enforcement more effectively. “The equipment will be distributed to police contingents based on their needs, with priority given to those that record the highest accident rates, ensuring that these assets are utilised optimally,” he said.