In Citroën, Formula E, International News, Motorsports, Peugeot / by Mick Chan / 25 November 2026 11:44 am

Stellantis has announced that it will conclude its factory motorsport programmes in order to divert its resources toward customer racing and high-performance vehicle development programmes.

This is in line with its FastLane 2030 strategic plan that will focus the group’s efforts and resources on the development of new products, it said.

The group’s participation in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) will conclude at the end of 2026 season, and this will be followed by the conclusion of its Formula E programme after Season 13, which ends in 2027, Stellantis stated.

Stellantis said that it intends to retain employees affected by the conclusion of its factory motorsport programmes, and redeploy them to “identify internal opportunities within customer racing, high-performance vehicle development and other core activities” related to the execution of its FastLane 2030 plan.

The Citroen Formula E programme will also conclude at the end of Season 13 in 2027

In terms of personnel, The Race cited Le Figaro as reporting that 300 Stellantis positions, including up to 220 permanent roles are involved in motorsport programmes.

While the group is set to conclude its WEC and Formula E programmes, it will continue to support its customer racing efforts, such as in WRC2 rallying with Lancia HF Corse.

“By focusing its motorsport capabilities on areas with a direct connection to customers and product development, Stellantis can continue to translate racing expertise into performance, technology and distinctive driving experiences across its brands,” it stated.

The shift in focus will “contribute directly” to the development of high-performance models for Alfa Romeo and Maserati, along with Veloce, GTi, HF and GSE model derivatives for the Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Lancia and Opel brands respectively, the group added.