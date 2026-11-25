In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 25 November 2026 5:53 pm

On November 10, Anthony Loke announced that his resignation from the role of transport minister would take effect immediately, in line with the stand he had previously made. However, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said a few days later that he had not accepted the resignation, stating he wanted Loke to remain in his post and would discuss the matter with him.

On November 12, Loke said he stood by his decision to resign despite Anwar’s request for further discussions, but assured that neither he nor DAP would withdraw support for Anwar’s leadership.

Nearly two weeks on, Loke’s resignation has still not been accepted by Anwar, the New Straits Times reports. Asked by reporters about Loke’s cabinet status, the PM confirmed that he had met Loke to discuss the matter, which was still ongoing, it would seem. “I have not accepted the resignation; he is still on leave,” Anwar said.

On the transport ministry’s operations during Loke’s absence, Anwar said they were being managed according to established administrative procedures. He said the ministry’s secretary-general (Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan) and deputy minister (Datuk Hasbi Habibollah) were overseeing its day-to-day affairs, while he would temporarily supervise its overall operations.

“According to regulations, the secretary-general is there, as is the deputy minister. However, the prime minister will oversee it for a short while,” he said.