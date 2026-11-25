In Cars, International News, Porsche / by Gerard Lye / 25 November 2026 10:09 am

Porsche has finally provided preliminary details of the all-electric 718 Boxster, its first zero-emission, two-door sports car that will be produced at the company’s main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Currently being shown in prototype guise, the new 718 Boxster will make its full debut in the first quarter of 2027.

In an effort to preserve the DNA of its petrol-powered predecessors, the new 718 Boxster EV (that’s what we’re calling it) adopts what the company calls an ‘E-Core’ architecture. This sees an 800-volt battery being fitted directly behind the seats where an internal combustion engine would otherwise be mounted.

Porsche says this allows for a low seating position compared to a skateboard layout, with most of the weight being concentrated towards the middle of the vehicle. Weight is distributed 40% to the front and 60% to the rear, which the company says matches that of a traditional mid-engined sports car. For context, the non-EV 718 Boxster’s weight distribution is 45:55 front to rear.

In terms of weight, Porsche is not disclosing any figures for now but claims that lightweight construction techniques result in an overall weight similar to the current 911 Cabriolet with a T-Hybrid powertrain. Again, for context, a 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet has a DIN unladen weight of 1,675 kg, while the current 718 Boxster S with a PDK is 1,385 kg.

The new 718 Boxster EV gets many chassis components borrowed from its bigger brother, including the steering of the 911 Carrera GTS, while the dimensions of the wheel-and-tyre combinations and braking system are also based on the 911. Other adopted-from-the-911 features are the electronically controlled Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) limited slip-differential and rear-axle steering, the latter being a first for the 718 Boxster nameplate.

Output figures remain under wraps for now, but Porsche insists the 718 Boxster EV will be the most powerful 718 ever. The range-topping variant is claimed to complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in less than three seconds and will hit a top speed of more than 250 km/h. The current 718 Spyder RS does the century sprint in 3.4 seconds and maxes out at 308 km/h, for comparison.

All 718 Boxster EV variants are rear-wheel drive and come as standard with E-Shift, which made its debut in the Taycan to provide more driver engagement. When activated, drivers can play around with a virtual seven-speed PDK transmission that delivers simulated gear shifts and is accompanied by the recreated sound of a six-cylinder boxer engine of the older 981-generation Boxster GTS. Paddle shifters add to the immersion and double as controls for the three stages of recuperation when E-Shift is not used.

Based on the prototypes shown, the final design will feature Taycan-esque headlamps with a four-point daytime running light signature. The 911 GTS models’ vertical fins on the front corner intakes are also present here, while the rear taillights are much slimmer than before and should flank a Porsche script. No centre-exit exhaust here since this is an EV, so the space is used for a more prominent diffuser element.

Ahead of the 718 Boxster EV’s world premiere, the sports car was subjected to around four million km of testing during development in over 20 countries. This included bouts to places with extreme weather (hot and cold) as well as tours around the busy streets of Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Shanghai to focus on everyday usability and driver assistance systems.