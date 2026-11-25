In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 25 November 2026 2:00 pm

The agriculture and food security ministry (KPKM) says the subsidised diesel fleet card isn’t suited to the tractors, harvesters and water pumps used by padi farmers. Most of these machines aren’t registered with JPJ, which the fleet card system requires.

KPKM said this in a written parliamentary reply to Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP Roslan Hashim. He had asked when a diesel fleet card for the agriculture sector, particularly for tractor, harvester and water pump operators, would be fully implemented. He also asked how the government would make sure the benefit reaches padi farmers.

Under current policy, fleet cards under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) only apply to commercial land transport vehicles that are legally registered with JPJ. Most farm machinery has no JPJ registration or grant, so the ministry said the existing mechanism is less suitable for extending to them.

Instead, the government has raised the ploughing incentive for padi farmers (IPKP) from RM160 to RM300 per hectare per season. It has also introduced a padi harvesting incentive (IPP) of RM100 per hectare per season. Both incentives have been extended to Sabah and Sarawak.

KPKM said these direct payments are more targeted, as the money goes straight to eligible farmers. It added that the government has to balance easing farmers’ production costs against the country’s fiscal capacity, so that aid and subsidies can be sustained.

The ministry will keep monitoring the impact of rising farm input costs, especially the price of diesel. It will also review its aid mechanisms from time to time.

SKDS covers 35 vehicle types and usage categories, from lorries and buses to company-owned pick-ups and SUVs, which were added in July. At the time, subsidised diesel under the scheme cost RM2.15 per litre for goods transport and RM1.88 per litre for land public transport.

Unsubsidised diesel costs RM4.72 per litre this week, while Malaysians who own a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised RM2.10 per litre.