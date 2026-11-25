In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 November 2026 4:57 pm

The SWM Temax 160, a sporty underbone motorcycle powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled engine, will arrive in Malaysia in the second quarter of 2027, MForce Bike Holdings has confirmed. Previously displayed at the Malaysia Bike Show in May this year under its original Shineray name – the Chinese company that owns SWM – the Temax 160 will be introduced under the SWM brand.

The motorcycle is currently in its final prototype stage, with its overall design and equipment largely completed. Minor changes may still be made before production begins.

Power comes from a single-cylinder, 155 cc liquid-cooled engine with fuel injection, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It produces 18 hp at 9,500 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

One of the Temax 160’s distinguishing features is its stepped seat, a design more commonly associated with larger-capacity motorcycles than conventional underbone models. Other features include LED lighting, a rear mudguard mounted on the swingarm and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The wheels are fitted with 90/80 tyres at the front and 120/70 rubber at the rear. Suspension consists of telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, while braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS is standard, alongside a colour LCD instrument display, adjustable hand levers and a seven-litre fuel tank.

The Temax 160 will join the SWM 255 XT, a 249 cc twin-cylinder adventure-style motorcycle, as part of MForce’s planned SWM model introductions in Malaysia in Q2 2027. Pricing and final Malaysian specifications have yet to be announced.