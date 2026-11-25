In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / 25 November 2026 5:49 pm

The Toyota Camry is making a return to Japan after being discontinued there in late 2023, although it will not come back as a model built locally. As previously reported, the Camry that is set to go on sale in Japan on December 23 this year will be imported from the United States, assembled by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK).

With this, the Camry will join the Tundra and Highlander as made-in-the-US models sold in Japan, the other two being produced by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas (TMMT) and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) respectively.

Toyota says this arrangement represents a “win-win” scenario amid trade challenges and insists that despite being American-made, the Camry has been “meticulously adapted for Japanese roads” with right-sided turn signal stalks and a fully localised Japanese multimedia and navigation system.

It added that while the Tundra and Highlander did not require additional testing to be sold in Japan as part of a July 2025 bilateral framework agreement between both countries, the company still submitted the vehicle to Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism to obtain official domestic vehicle type certification.

For the Japanese market, the returning Camry will be offered in G and Z grades priced at 4.3 million and 5.2 million yen (about RM111k and RM134k) respectively. Both will feature a front-wheel drive hybrid powertrain – similar to what we get here – featuring an A25A-FXS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine, a 1VM electric motor and E-CVT.