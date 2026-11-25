In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Xpeng / by Jonathan Lee / 25 November 2026 8:41 pm

Xpeng G9L

Fresh from its split from Bermaz, Xpeng will be relaunched in Malaysia next year with a brace of new models, revitalising its local lineup as it takes over distributorship. These small (L03), medium (L05) and large (G9L) SUVs were confirmed for our market during the Auto China show in Beijing in April.

The cars had been promised to arrive from as early as this year, but the aforementioned divorce has obviously resulted in a change in plans. Even so, the disruption appears to be relatively minimal – while no concrete timelines have been announced, we understand that the G9L will arrive early in 2027, with the L03 and L05 joining the lineup later on.

The G9L will be offered in CBU fully-imported form, as its elevated market positioning means the impact of import and excise duties on pricing will be less severe. Meanwhile, work on CKD local assembly for the L03 and L05 is underway, enabling them to enjoy at least a few months of tax-free sales; the two cars have already been spotted undergoing testing here.

Xpeng G9L

Launched in Thailand last week, the G9L is a large premium electric SUV that aims to take on rivals from established brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. Setting the car apart is the availability of six seats, which only the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90 can match.

Two variants are available worldwide – the rear-wheel-drive model produces 367 PS (270 kW) and 465 Nm of torque, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant pushes out 585 PS (430 kW) and 695 Nm. A 110 kWh NMC battery delivers a WLTP-rated range of 591 km and 551 km respectively. Only the AWD car is offered in Thailand.

Like the G6 and X9, the G9L is built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, with DC fast charging capacity reaching a massive 540 kW; this tops up the massive battery from 10 to 80% in just 12 minutes. The car will also accept up to 22 kW of AC charging for a 5 to 100% charge in six hours.

Xpeng L03

On the other end of the spectrum are the L03 and L05, marking Xpeng’s entry into the more affordable segment of the market. Both are sold under the Mona sub-brand in China, with the L03 being a fastback-style crossover competing against the likes of the BYD Atto 3 and the Proton eMas 7. The L05, on the other hand, is a more conventional SUV, one that’s larger than even the G6.

The L03 is offered in global markets in RWD Standard and Long Range variants, producing up to 249 PS (183 kW) and 280 Nm. The former uses a 58.3 kWh LFP battery to deliver a WLTP range of 445 km, while the Long Range bumps capacity to 71.2 kWh and range to 520 km. The AWD Performance uses the latter battery and pushes out 387 PS (285 kW) and 431 Nm, but trims range to 440 km.

Only offered in China right now, the L05 uses the same 249 PS motor and the same 58.3 and 71.2 kWh batteries. Range figures are 535 km and 635 km respectively on China’s lenient CLTC cycle; expect WLTP numbers closer to 440 km and 520 km respectively.

Xpeng L05

One area where Xpeng has saved on cost is charging. Both models are built on a 400-volt electrical architecture, with DC charging capped at 193 kW with the 58.2 kWh battery and 236 kW with the 71.1 kWh pack. This tops up the cars from 10 to 80% charge in 19.1 minutes.

The G9L, L03 and L05 are all available with Xpeng’s PowerX range extender tech, featuring a 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine. Company officials at the Xpeng AI Day 2026 event in Guangzhou told us that only the pure EV versions have been confirmed for now, with the REEVs still under consideration for our market.

The new models will join the existing G6 and X9 in Xpeng’s revamped Malaysian lineup. Both cars are already being assembled at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Melaka – a deal negotiated separately from its now-defunct joint venture with Bermaz, itself with a CKD operation at Inokom’s facility in Kulim, Kedah.

Separately, Xpeng has confirmed it plans to begin rolling out its Next-Generation Pilot (NGP) highly-autonomous driving functionality globally starting from the first half of 2027. The company said it’s on track to become one of the world’s first carmakers to achieve certification for the UN’s new Driver Control Assistance Systems (DCAS) R171.02 regulations governing city and highway assisted driving.

The system, which uses Google Maps data rather than dedicated high-resolution mapping, runs on Xpeng’s second-generation vision-language-action (VLA 2.0) AI model, which models with Turing AI chips (available on the facelifted X9, G9L, L03, L05) support. A Malaysian over-the-air (OTA) rollout is targeted for the forth quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

GALLERY: Xpeng G9L at Xpeng AI Day 2026

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