In Cars, Kia, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Mick Chan / 26 November 2026 12:16 pm

Fifth-generation Kia Sportage facelift, X-Line AWD

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage facelift has now been officially launched in Malaysia, and the SUV arrives in two petrol-electric hybrid powertrain variants – the X-Line 2WD, priced at RM148,800, and the X-Line AWD, priced at RM158,800; prices for both are for Peninsular Malaysia, before road tax and registration.

Locally assembled (CKD) in Gurun, Kedah, the C-segment SUV gets a 1,598 cc turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder engine that produces 180 PS at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm from 1,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm on its own, and is paired with an electric motor rated at 64.9 PS and 264 Nm, drawing from a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Fifth-generation Kia Sportage facelift specifications and pricing (left – Peninsular Malaysia)

Combined, total system output from this hybrid powertrain is 235 PS and 367 Nm. Both 2WD and AWD variants do the 0-100 km/h in a claimed eight seconds. Claimed fuel consumption figures are 4.9 litres per 100 km for the 2WD, and 5.3 litres per 100 km for the AWD variant.

For exterior dimensions, both 2WD and AWD variants measure 4,685 mm long, 1,865 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,755 mm, while inside, luggage capacity is 586 litres with the rear seats upright, increasing to 1,872 litres with the rear seats folded. Claimed kerb weights are 1,671 kg for the 2WD, and 1,731 kg for the AWD.

These dimensions make the Sportage close to the Honda CR-V albeit with a longer wheelbase, and the Malaysian market model is of a longer wheelbase than that of the European market Sportage.

Fifth-generation Kia Sportage facelift, X-Line 2WD

Suspension is by MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link setup at the rear, with braking by 305 mm ventilated disc brakes in front and 300 mm solid disc sat the rear.

Rolling stock sizes are identical across both variants, being 7.5J x 18-inch alloys shod in 235/60R18 alloy wheels (a double-four-spoke design forming a square shape on the 2WD, and a six-spoke design forming a triangular shape on the AWD).

Inside, the fifth-generation Sportage facelift gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, with voice recognition. Audio output comes courtesy of a six-speaker system in the 2WD, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon system in the AWD variant.

A new steering wheel design identifies the cabin of the Sportage facelift, with a terrain mode button on the AWD variant. The accompanying wood trim here in the facelift replaces the gloss black trim of before.

The transmission selector is now a rotary control across both variants, streamlining the layout across both whereas the lower trim variant was specified with a mechanical lever.

The AWD variant adds ventilated front seats and thus also adds seat ventilation controls on the centre console, filling the previously blank button section on the pre-facelift.

Both variants get synthetic leather upholstery as well as an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support adjustment, and a six-way power adjustable front passenger seat. The rear seats offer 60:40 split-folding, to offer the aforementioned 586 litres to 1,872 litres of luggage capacity.

Advanced driving assistance systems in both variants of the Sportage facelift in Malaysia include AEB, lane keep assist, Lane Following Assist 2, Smart Cruise Control 2, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, and parking collision avoidance assist for reversing.

Further assistance systems include driver attention warning, high beam assist, rear occupant alert, surround view monitor, blind spot view monitor and parking sensors.

Safety equipment also includes airbags for the driver and front passenger, front side and curtain positions, ABS, EBD, brake assist, stability control, traction control, downhill brake control, hill start assist, trailer stability assist, speed sensing door locks, ISOFIX anchor points, and a smart key system with remote engine start.

For Malaysia, the Kia Sportage facelift is offered in five exterior colours – Summit White, Cosmic Grey Metallic, Onyx Black Metallic, Deep Chroma Blue, and Magma Red.

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage facelift is covered by a five-year, 150,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, an eight-year, 180,000 km hybrid drive battery warranty, and a five-year, 150,000 km hybrid system warranty. Service intervals are yearly or every 10,000 km, and the model is sold with a five-year, 50,000 km maintenance package.

2027 Kia Sportage facelift, Malaysia brochure

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2027 Kia Sportage X-Line 2WD

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2027 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD

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2027 Kia Sportage X-Line 2WD, exterior official images

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2027 Kia Sportage X-Line 2WD, interior official images

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2027 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD, official images

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2027 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD, interior official images