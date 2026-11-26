In Acura, Cars, Honda, International News / by Gerard Lye / 26 November 2026 5:44 pm

Not long after Toyota announced that it would be importing the Camry from the United States to be sold in Japan, Honda has now done the same with the Acura Integra Type S. This comes months after the company said in March that it would sell US-built cars in its home market.

The launch of the Integra Type S will mark the first time that an Acura-branded vehicle is sold in Japan, with sales of the performance sedan set to begin on December 18, 2026. Acura is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and the luxury arm of Honda says the expansion of the Integra Type S to new markets “demonstrates strong demand for the premium sport compact model.”

Prior to the recent announcement, the model was showcased at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon in January as well as Osaka Auto Messe in February. Assembled exclusively at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio, the Integra Type S is essentially a fastback sedan version of the Civic Type R and features the latter’s K20C 2.0 litre VTEC Turbo engine making 324 PS (320 hp or 239 kW) and 420 Nm of torque.

Drive from the engine goes to the front wheels via a helical limited-slip differential and the car is only offered with a six-speed manual transmission that includes a rev-matching function. Pricing is set at 8,998,000 yen (about RM233k) for a sole variant, inclusive of the local 10% consumption tax.

Interestingly, the company says the Integra Type S offered in Japan exactly matches US market specifications, including being in left-hand drive configuration. It is a known trend that Japanese buyers choose LHD cars, especially foreign luxury and performance models, for status, authenticity and even exclusivity.

That last bit holds water because Honda says sales will be limited to just 250 units, with the first 30 set to be sold via a lottery system. “For information on the remaining 220 units, please contact the sales company directly,” the company noted in its release. Moving forward, the Passport TrailSport Elite will join the Honda line-up in Japan, also as a US-built model.