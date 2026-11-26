In BYD, Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 26 November 2026 4:28 pm

BYD has entered exclusive talks to buy Ineos Automotive’s Hambach, France plant. This would help it expand its European production footprint in light of the European Union’s proposed ‘Made in Europe’ rules, which push for more localisation.

“Our commitment to Europe is long term. Our proposed investment in Hambach reflects our confidence in France and our ambition to keep growing in Europe.

“We want to give European consumers the choice of vehicles built in France that bring our technology and our innovations in electric mobility closer to home,” BYD EVP Stella Li said in a statement.

The statement added that BYD intends to continue operating the plant, support local jobs and create opportunities for the region’s workers and suppliers, and that the deal remains subject to consultation with the relevant works councils.

The plant, which employs just under 900 workers and which Ineos bought from Mercedes-Benz in 2020, was built in the late-1990s to make smart vehicles. Today, it manufactures the Grenadier off-roader (above), production of which could be moved to the US in 2028.

BYD currently has two European plants; both in Hungary. One makes EV buses (Komárom) while the other (Szeged) is set to start making passenger cars in early-2027.