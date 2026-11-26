In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Danny Tan / 26 November 2026 11:17 am

BYD Malaysia and Sime Motors commemorated the commencement of BYD’s local assembly plans in Malaysia this morning at a ceremony in Matrade, KL. The partners also announced the Shark 6 pick-up truck as the first CKD BYD model to roll off Sime Motors’ Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah.

BYD and Sime say that the collaboration supports the aspirations of Malaysia’s National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020, particularly in developing the ecosystem for Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV), advancing local manufacturing capabilities and promoting greater participation of Malaysian businesses in the automotive value chain.

The CKD move also reflects BYD’s confidence in Malaysia, both as a growing market for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs, China’s term for green vehicles) and an established automotive manufacturing hub.

“We are truly pleased to see global automotive players such as BYD continuing to invest in Malaysia and contribute to the growth of our automotive industry. Investments like this bring more than just new vehicles and technologies to our market. They create healthy competition, encourage innovation and push the industry to continuously raise its standards,” said Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, minister of investment, trade and industry.

“Just as importantly, we want to see the development of a stronger ecosystem to support this transition, from local manufacturing and talent development to infrastructure such as ultra-fast EV charging facilities that will give Malaysians greater confidence in embracing electric mobility. We welcome BYD and Sime Motors’ collaboration and look forward to the opportunities it will create for our local automotive industry, businesses and people,” he added.

“Malaysia holds great potential for BYD, not only as a growing market for NEVs but also as a country with established automotive capabilities, a skilled workforce and opportunities for further development. Local assembly has always been part of our long-term plans for Malaysia, and it is truly meaningful to see this vision taking shape today,” said Jacob Ma, MD of BYD Malaysia.

“For us, this is about much more than assembling vehicles. It is about building closer partnerships with the local industry, sharing our technology and experience, and creating opportunities for knowledge and skills transfer.

“We are sincerely grateful to MITI and Sime Motors for their support and collaboration in making this important milestone possible. As we move forward, we look forward to growing together with Malaysia, contributing to its automotive industry and playing our part in supporting the country’s transition towards electrification,” he added.

The selection of the Shark 6 as the first CKD BYD isn’t a big surprise – the plug-in hybrid pick-up truck has been previewed in Malaysia since 2025 and camouflaged units were spotted at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara earlier this month. BYD says that it has received encouraging feedback and strong interest from local customers.

The ladder frame truck’s DMO Super Hybrid system features a 1.5-litre turbo-four petrol engine with 184 PS (135 kW) and 260 Nm, paired with two electric motors. The pair of motors do most of the propulsion work, but the ICE can also be clutched in to directly drive the wheels at speeds above 70 km/h.

The front motor produces 231 PS (170 kW) and 310 Nm, while the rear unit puts out 204 PS (150 kW) and 340 Nm. Total system output for the hybrid system is 436 PS (321 kW) and 650 Nm, good enough to propel the Shark 6 from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 160 km/h.

The electric motors are juiced by a 29.58 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which provides an electric range of 100 km, contributing to a total range of 840 km with a tank of fuel. Max charging rates are 7 kW AC and 55 kW DC, and going from 30% to 80% SoC takes 25 minutes. There’s a 6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function to power devices and accessories. More on the Shark 6 here.

As mentioned, local assembly will be undertaken at Inokom in Kulim. The parties say that it leverages Sime Motors’ established vehicle assembly operations, infrastructure, experienced workforce and local supplier network. With its existing supply chain foundation, Inokom provides a platform for BYD to develop its local assembly operations while creating opportunities for greater local industry participation.

“At Sime Motors, we have built strong manufacturing capabilities, a skilled workforce and a robust local supplier network. By combining these strengths with BYD’s ambitions, we are well-positioned to support local assembly operations, create opportunities for local partners and contribute to Malaysia’s growth as a competitive regional automotive manufacturing hub,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of Sime Motors, Southeast Asia.

As for the timeline, in the press conference after the event, Ma said that the building at Inokom Kulim is “close to completion as we speak” and the first units of the CKD Shark 6 are expected to roll out early next year, latest by Q1 2027. Why not a popular model like the Atto 3? Gan said that BYD/Sime still has ample stock of CBU EVs that was brought in before the expiry of incentives.

What do you think of the Shark 6’s looks and package?

GALLERY: BYD Shark 6 in Malaysia