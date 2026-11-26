In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Danny Tan / 26 November 2026 4:50 pm

BYD Malaysia and Sime Motors commemorated the start of BYD’s local assembly plans in Malaysia this morning at a ceremony in Matrade, KL, where they announced the Shark 6 as the brand’s first CKD model to roll off Sime Motors’ Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah.

The EV giant also took the opportunity to showcase flagship models that show the breadth of its technology. Present at the event were the Yangwang U9 ‘dancing’ supercar, the U8 luxury ‘floating’ SUV and the Denza N9, the flagship SUV of BYD’s premium brand.

The Yangwangs were earlier announced as guest stars of the BYD Sime Motors Year-End Grand Finale Sale, which opens to the public at Matrade tomorrow, so we were expecting to see the duo there. What we did not expect is the Denza N9 SUV, placed alongside the already-launched Z9GT.

Yangwang U9

Yangwang is the EV giant’s flagship brand and the U9 is its flag-bearer. The fastest production EV in the world is powered by four motors with a combined 1,306 PS and 1,680 Nm of torque, enough to rocket it from 0-100 km/h in just 2.36 seconds. Top speed is 309 km/h.

The ‘Xtreme’ version of the U9 recently broke the 500 km/h mark to claim the Guinness World Record title of highest speed achieved by a production car in a single-direction run, as well as the highest speed achieved by an electric production car in a single-direction run – more on that crazy run here.

If that sounds amazing, wait till you see the U9’s party tricks. Thanks to its DiSus-X active body control suspension, the U9 can perform tricks such as dancing, driving on three wheels and even jumping in place. Yes, a dancing supercar.

Yangwang U8

On the other hand, the U8 is the flagship luxury SUV of the group. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder range extender, it too uses four motors producing a total of 1,196 PS and 1,280 Nm of torque. Despite its size, 0-100 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds. The U8’s claim to fame is that it’s watertight and can stay afloat for up to 30 minutes in water. It recently joined Dubai’s famous luxury tourist patrol fleet.

Denza is a step below Yangwang in BYD’s brand ladder, and it’s here where we find premium vehicles such as the D9 MPV and Z9GT, which was launched in July.

A ‘9’ on a Chinese car means flagship, so the N9 is the biggest and best SUV from the Denza brand. The N9 debut in China in March 2025 as a plug-in hybrid with a 2.0-litre engine and three electric motors (combined output of 912 hp), before an update in May 2026 made it compatible with BYD Flash Charging, which is now in Malaysia.

Denza N9

If this 5,270 mm SUV with a 3,125 mm wheelbase (2-2-2 seating) looks a little plain to you, it’s set for a facelift with a tall vertical grille – think Zeekr 9X, dubbed by some China’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The 75.2-kWh battery is good for 420 km of EV range in China’s lenient CLTC cycle.

Is the N9 coming to Malaysia to complete the local Denza ‘9’ series of models that already has an MPV and a GT? It’s a decent bet. Compared to the Denza B8 that was launched in May, the N9 is more ‘Range Rover’ than ‘Defender’.

You can check out these three cars, and the Z9GT, at the BYD Sime Motors Year-End Grand Finale Sale. It opens to the public tomorrow at Matrade, the arch-shaped building next to MITEC in Dutamas. Perhaps the U9 will show off its dance moves at the event.

GALLERY: Yangwang U9 in Malaysia

Loading 25 photos…

GALLERY: Yangwang U8 in Malaysia

Loading 22 photos…

GALLERY: Denza N9 in Malaysia