In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 26 November 2026 1:19 pm

Having utilised it in the past during festive periods, the Johor state government says it will begin implementing a tidal flow or contra-lane system during certain hours on weekdays at the Johor-Singapore Causeway, starting from December 1, The Star reports.

According to state works, transport, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, the initiative aims to improve the movement of commercial vehicles, particularly lorries, and reduce congestion.

“The tidal flow operation will run from Monday to Friday between 5.30am and 9am, with coordination between Malaysian and Singapore authorities, including the police and Singapore’s immigration and checkpoints authority (ICA),” he said.

He added that four simulations had been conducted, with the ground deployment exercise having begun on September 9 to ensure the system worked as intended. He said every traffic management measure requires careful coordination, as any changes at the border would directly affect people’s journeys and trade activities.