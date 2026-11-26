In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 26 November 2026 1:33 pm

GWM Malaysia has announced that over 800 bookings have been received for the recently-launched Ora 5 Hi2 HEV. As the order books opened on October 5, that’s an average of 15 bookings a day.

There’s only one RM106,800 variant (the first 1,000 buyers get RM5k off that figure). It’s got a 150 PS/240 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine, a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), a 190 PS/236 Nm electric motor and a 1.09 kWh battery. A 7.7-second 0-100 km/h time is made possible by a 223 PS/476 Nm total system output.

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Kit includes 18-inch alloys, 225/60 tyres, MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension, auto high beam, a power tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, a 15.6-inch touch-screen, voice command, 50W wireless charging pad, powered/ventilated front seats, a 3.2-litre cooled armrest box, nine speakers, six airbags, ADAS, TPMS and a 360 camera with transparent view.

Warranties are six years/unlimited mileage on the vehicle, engine and transmission, and eight years/180,000 km on the high-voltage battery. There’s free labour for the first five scheduled services and five years’ free telematics. More on the GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV here, and here’s one that looks a lot more garang.

GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV launched in Malaysia

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GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV Malaysian launch presentation slides

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GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV Malaysian brochure

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GWM Ora 5 Hi2 HEV previewed in Malaysia