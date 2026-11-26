In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 November 2026 11:55 am

Harley-Davidson has introduced two limited-edition touring motorcycles under its 2027 Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection, with the Iron & Ink editions of the Street Glide and Road Glide celebrating tattoo culture through bespoke paintwork and graphics. Production of each model will be limited to 2,000 units globally, making the Iron & Ink editions among the more exclusive offerings in Harley-Davidson’s 2027 range.

Both motorcycles are finished in Oxblood Metallic, a deep red base colour complemented by specially designed floating body panels, contrasting pinstripes and dark drop shadows. Artwork draws inspiration from traditional tattoo flash designs, combining motorcycle culture with symbols from Harley-Davidson’s history.

The graphics incorporate familiar imagery including the Bar & Shield logo and V-twin engine, alongside a bison representing the Black Hills and the Sturgis motorcycle rally. Other details include the water tower at Harley-Davidson’s Juneau Avenue headquarters and a rose referencing the Davidson family legacy.

The special treatment extends beyond the bodywork. Both models receive a colour-matched deep red windscreen, matching powertrain and console inserts, and specially finished seats.

The seat features embossed panels echoing the motorcycle’s paint scheme, colour-matched stitching and an embroidered Bar & Shield logo. A spider web motif is also embroidered into one corner, while an Enthusiast Collection graphic appears on the rear fender.

The Iron & Ink editions are offered exclusively in black trim, with no mechanical changes announced over the standard Street Glide and Road Glide. The two motorcycles form part of Harley-Davidson’s ongoing Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection, an annual series of limited-production models built around themes drawn from the interests and backgrounds of its riding community.

Harley-Davidson has yet to announce Malaysian availability or pricing for the Iron & Ink editions. For reference, the existing Street Glide is priced from RM178,000 in Malaysia, while the Road Glide starts at RM193,000.