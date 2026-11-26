In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 November 2026 12:48 pm

Harley-Davidson has unveiled its 2027 motorcycle line-up, headlined by three new high-performance Grand American Touring models, an expanded Cruiser range and five exclusive CVO models. The new Road King ST, Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST share a new high-output version of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin engine, alongside upgraded suspension and braking components, with the return of the Super Glide in full production, while the new Deadwood joins the Cruiser family.

The three new ST models are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 High Output engine, which Harley-Davidson says produces 12% more horsepower than the standard Milwaukee-Eight 117. Performance upgrades include a shorter final-drive ratio, Brembo braking components, Showa inverted front forks and upgraded rear suspension.

The Road King ST also receives a redesign, with a revised headlamp nacelle, reshaped bodywork and a low-profile console while retaining the traditional unfaired bagger configuration. Harley-Davidson says the upgrades are intended to deliver sharper handling and stronger braking while retaining the touring comfort and technology expected of its Grand American Touring motorcycles.

The 2027 Cruiser family expands with the return of the Super Glide, which moves from its limited-production introduction in 2026 to full production and global distribution, offered in three new colours. Joining it is the Deadwood, a new model with a deliberately rugged appearance and distinctive styling.

The eight-model Cruiser family also includes the Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Breakout, Heritage Classic, Fat Boy and Street Bob. The Low Rider S, Low Rider ST and Breakout will offer black or chrome trim options, alongside new colour choices, joining the current model Heritage Classic, Fat Boy and Street Bob.

Harley-Davidson is also responding to customer feedback by bringing back Vivid Black as the standard paint option for most 2027 models, replacing Dark Billiard Gray. Harley-Davidson’s 2027 Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) collection will comprise five models: the CVO Road Glide, CVO Street Glide ST, CVO Road Glide ST, CVO Street Glide Limited and CVO Street Glide 3 Limited.

The CVO Street Glide ST and CVO Road Glide ST receive race-developed Screamin’ Eagle and Öhlins suspension components, together with Brembo Hypure braking systems. The five-model collection will also feature six exclusive paint and graphic schemes, developed using advanced finishing techniques.

There are currently no confirmed Malaysian prices for the new Road King ST, Road Glide ST, Street Glide ST, Super Glide or Deadwood. Pricing and local availability for the 2027 CVO collection have also yet to be announced. For Malaysia, existing 2026 model-year prices start at RM112,000 for the Street Bob, rising to RM213,000 for the Road Glide Limited.