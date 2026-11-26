In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 November 2026 4:11 pm

JPJ urges motorcyclists to replace damaged, worn-out and non-compliant helmets, warning that using unsuitable head protection could increase the risk of serious injuries in an accident. Penang JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said helmets with missing visors, broken chin straps, scratches or cracks could compromise rider safety.

Zulkifly also highlighted cases of motorcyclists continuing to use helmets that are more than 15 years old. He said riders should use properly fitted helmets that comply with recognised safety standards, particularly given the high number of motorcycle-related accidents in Malaysia.

A properly fitted helmet helps protect the skull and brain by absorbing impact during a crash. Full-face helmets offer additional protection for the chin, jaw, nose and other parts of the face.

Zulkifly also cautioned against the use of so-called turtle or half-helmets, which cover only the upper portion of the head. Although popular among riders seeking greater comfort in Malaysia’s hot and humid weather, this type of helmet may not provide adequate protection.

JPJ is encouraging motorcyclists to use SIRIM-certified helmets and ensure that chin straps are securely fastened whenever riding. The department has distributed or exchanged approximately 70,000 helmets nationwide this year through its helmet replacement programme, while in Penang, around 12,000 helmets have been exchanged through 14 large-scale events, reports The Star.

The programme allows motorcyclists to surrender old or damaged helmets in exchange for new SIRIM-certified units, with particular attention given to lower-income riders and children travelling as pillion passengers. At a helmet exchange event held in conjunction with the Madani Programme Kita at SJK(C) Peng Bin in Bukit Mertajam on November 14, JPJ distributed 400 replacement helmets.