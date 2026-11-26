In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 26 November 2026 10:50 am

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) plans to reactivate the ASEAN Express cross-border goods service as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional rail cargo connectivity linking Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos and China, Bernama reports.

KTM group CEO Datuk Azlan Shah Al Bakri said technical preparations are now in the final stages, with efforts centred on testing and commissioning Malaysian locomotives to comply with the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) and the Thai government’s regulatory standards.

“We are doing testing and commissioning at the moment to make sure that we are able to comply with the regulatory requirements set by SRT and also the government of Thailand to enable us to bring in our trains there.

“For now, our wagons are already in Thailand; we only need a locomotive. That’s why we are doing the testing and commissioning. So once it’s ready, we are ready,” he recently said.

“I think by and large, between Singapore, Malaysia, Laos and China, we are ready. The only final touch now is with Thailand. InsyaAllah, we will see how we can expedite the process,” he added.

The first ASEAN Express train left Malaysia in June 2024, reaching Chongqing, China two weeks later. It carried electronic appliances and agricultural products. Since metre-gauge lines (used by KTM and SRT) only go up as far as Vientiane, containers would need to be transferred to a standard-gauge train there for the onward journey to China.