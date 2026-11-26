In Local News / by Mick Chan / 26 November 2026 6:40 pm

More commercial vehicle accidents have been recorded so far this year compared to the full year of 2025, according to the land public transport agency (APAD), reported New Straits Times.

“For the whole of last year in 2025, we have had 105 accidents involving commercial vehicles. We have yet to complete the whole year, but the number of accidents involving commercial vehicles already exceeds [last year’s number], APAD director-general Ahmad Radhi Maarof has said, with no exact figure for this year disclosed.

Despite the use of technology to improve safety in commercial vehicles, the driver remains central to a safe journey, Radhi said. “Safety therefore begins with basic but essential responsibilities,” he continued.

Despite the apparent increase in commercial vehicle accidents this year, transport minister Anthony Loke stated at the beginning of this year that fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles decreased by 37% in 2025 compared to 2024, with 163 such cases recorded in 2025 compared to 260 cases in 2024.