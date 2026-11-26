In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 November 2026 1:24 pm

MotoGP is entering the final stages of preparation for its biggest technical overhaul in more than a decade, with the 2027 season bringing smaller engines, new tyres and significant restrictions on aerodynamics and electronic ride-height systems. The changes will see the premier class move from its current 1,000 cc engine configuration to 850 cc, while Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli takes over as the championship’s exclusive tyre supplier from Michelin.

All five manufacturers – Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda and Yamaha – are developing new-generation machinery to meet the regulations, with engine performance, chassis balance and tyre behaviour presenting major challenges for their engineering departments. The reduction in engine capacity is accompanied by a smaller maximum cylinder bore, down from 81 mm to 75 mm, while retaining the four-cylinder, four-stroke configuration.

Aerodynamics will also be restricted, with smaller front fairings and reduced aerodynamic allowances intended to cut downforce and make it easier for riders to follow each other closely. Front and rear ride-height devices, which have become increasingly sophisticated in recent seasons, will be banned, removing a significant area of development that manufacturers have used in recent times to improve acceleration and control wheelies.

The changes are intended to reduce performance escalation, improve safety and encourage closer racing, while also helping to contain development costs. Pirelli’s arrival represents another major unknown with the Italian tyre maker working with MotoGP teams and riders to develop tyres suited to the new 850 cc machines, along with testing involving both purpose-built prototypes and modified versions of existing motorcycles.

The transition requires manufacturers to develop engines, chassis and aerodynamic packages around new tyre construction and performance characteristics, rather than adapting their current motorcycles. The next major milestone is the post-season Valencia test on December 1, 2026, before attention shifts to the 2027 pre-season programme.

For the pre-season, Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit will host two consecutive two-day sessions, beginning with the Shakedown Test on January 29-30, 2027, followed by the official test on January 31-February 1. The final pre-season test will take place at Thailand’s Buriram International Circuit on February 6-7.

The shortened Sepang programme means teams will have less track time to resolve technical issues before the season begins. The earlier Buriram test, meanwhile, gives manufacturers additional time to make changes before the opening race. The 2027 MotoGP season is scheduled to begin with the Thai Grand Prix from March 5-7, with the season’s official launch event taking place in Rio de Janeiro on February 21.