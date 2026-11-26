In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 26 November 2026 12:40 pm

It has almost been a year since the new road tax structure for electric vehicles (EV) has been in effect, and the government notes that the structure, which is kilowatt (kW)-based and grouped in motor output power bands, works well enough that there is no need to tinker with it.

This was indicated by the transport ministry in parliament. As reported by the New Straits Times, the ministry said that road tax rates for EVs are, on average, 85% cheaper than those for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles under the new rates, which finally took effect on January 1 this year. While announced in June 2024 to replace the previous structure that was first determined in 2019, EVs enjoyed a road tax-free holiday from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025, as outlined in Budget 2022.

These lower rates fall in line with the government’s aim of encouraging consumers to switch to zero-emission vehicles, the ministry said in a written parliamentary reply, responding to a question by Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Independent-Gua Musang), who asked whether the government would consider restructuring EV road tax rates based on vehicle segment, prestige and performance, in addition to motor power in kW.

It said that for EVs, motor power in watts determined the road tax rate, which increases with higher motor output, stating that higher electric motor power generally corresponded with higher vehicle prices and larger, heavier vehicles. As such, motor power would remain the basis for EV road tax rates, with the existing structure, established following a comprehensive study, satisfactory for this purpose.

It was stated during the present structure’s announcement back in 2024 that the rates would be reviewed every five years to ensure they are effective in achieving the objective of getting people to transition to zero-emissions vehicles, so any update is still around three years away, but it is unlikely that the format will be changed in the future.

Separately, the ministry revealed that 174,686 EVs had been registered in the country as of August, including 130,229 passenger vehicle models, accounting for 74.6% of total registrations for the type.