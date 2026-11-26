In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 26 November 2026 10:48 am

Christmas time is here again, and Porsche Malaysia is pulling out all the stops. Exclusive year-end offers and festive activities await those at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara on November 28 and 29, followed by Porsche Centre Penang and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru on December 5 and 6.

If you’re looking for the ultimate gift this season (whether for that special someone or yourself), look no further. Move effortlessly between the demands of work, family and the moments in between without compromising on performance with the locally-assembled Porsche Cayenne.

An SUV on paper; a Porsche at heart, this 2026-enhanced model features 21-inch RS Spyder design alloy wheels, body-coloured wheel arches and a new Arctic Grey exterior shade, while boasting a 353 PS/500 Nm 3.0 litre turbo V6 and a six-second 0-100 km/h time.

Make the most of everyday with more presence on arrival, and even more reasons to look forward to the daily drive home starting from only RM194 a day*. Owning a Cayenne is closer than you’ve imagined especially with Porsche 360 Financing. Why not trade in your current vehicle and drive into 2027 with a new Cayenne – a GOAT-worthy upgrade for the Year of the Goat.

Already a Porsche owner? You have not been forgotten. Enjoy exclusive offers on N-marked Michelin tyres and labour when you buy a set from your nearest Porsche Centre, along with up to RM200* in Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits. Vehicle warranty lapsed? Not to worry. Standalone warranty packages are available for selected models – just schedule an appointment with your nearest Porsche Centre or speak to your Service Advisor.

Of course, no Christmas would be complete without a little gift-hunting. Come and check out the new Porsche Lifestyle collection available for the perfect gifts for your loved ones, and even enjoy 30%* off selected items.

Embrace the festive spirit with the decorations set up at the Porsche Centres, while a dedicated Santa’s Post Office is ready to greet everyone at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara – we’re sure your little ones would love to write a postcard to Santa!

So join in the festive cheer with Porsche Malaysia at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara this November 28 and 29, and at Porsche Centre Penang and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru on December 5 and 6. Doors are open 10am-5pm.

For more information, schedule an appointment or drop by your nearest Porsche Centre – Porsche Centre Ara Damansara, Porsche Centre Sungai Besi, Porsche Centre Penang or Porsche Centre Johor Bahru. See you there, and season’s greetings!

*Terms and conditions apply.