In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 26 November 2026 10:27 am

Ticket fares for the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link are expected to be announced by the transport ministry in January next year, just ahead of the rail service’s scheduled launch in February, the Johor state government has indicated.

According to state works, transport, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, the rates were still being discussed by stakeholders, including RTS Operations as well as the Malaysian and Singapore governments, The Star reports.

“The matter has not been finalised yet, and the fare is expected to be announced by the transport ministry in January,” he said during a state assembly, in response to questions raised by J. Kartiyaini (PH-Skudai) and Baharudin Mohamed Taib (BN-Permas) about the RTS Link fares.

He said the Johor government hoped that the fares would take affordability and the needs of daily commuters into account, as it understood that ticket prices were an important consideration, particularly for workers who would use the service every day.

In August, it was reported that the physical structures for the RTS stations and immigration, customs and quarantine (ICQ) complexes in both Malaysia and Singapore had been completed, and the project was now in its phase of testing and approvals. This is expected to run until the end of December, which is when all physical work on the project is scheduled to be completed.

The four-km long rail link, which connects JB’s Bukit Chagar to Singapore’s Woodlands North, will utilise driverless train sets that have a maximum capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour per way. Daily ridership is anticipated to be about 40,000 passengers when operations begin.