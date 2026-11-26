In Cars, Local News, Xpeng / by Jonathan Lee / 26 November 2026 6:42 pm

Following a Bursa Malaysia announcement earlier this month, Xpeng has officially dissolved its distribution partnership with Bermaz in Malaysia effective today, November 26. It has instead set up a direct national sales company (NSC) to manage its local operations, simply called Xpeng Malaysia.

The Chinese EV maker said that the move reinforces its “long-term commitment to Malaysia as a strategic market for smart electric mobility, local assembly and next-generation vehicle development in the region.” It reassured owners and prospective buyers that it will continue to honour existing vehicle and battery warranties, service packages, software updates and spare parts support, ensuring a smooth transition.

Customers will continue to be supported by a “growing network” of sales and service centres operated by Xpeng Malaysia, with active bookings and deliveries also proceeding without interruption. Officials at the ongoing Xpeng AI Day 2026 in Guangzhou told us that while many Bermaz outlets have ceased the selling and servicing of Xpeng vehicles, a few of those dealers have followed the company to its fold.

Clockwise from left: Xpeng G9L, L03 and L05

In its press release, Xpeng thanked Bermaz for being an “exceptional partner” for its entry to the Malaysian market. “Their professionalism, market insight and commitment to customer care have played an important role in establishing our brand,” said its ASEAN regional general manager Sam Chu. “We sincerely appreciate their partnership and will continue working closely with them to ensure a seamless transition for our customers.”

Xpeng promises the NSC model will ensure quicker product launches moving forward. To that end, the company is set to introduce the G9L, L03 and L05 EVs next year, joining the CKD locally-assembled G6 and X9.

PowerX range-extended models are expected to arrive soon after, while Xpeng’s Next-Generation Pilot (NGP) highly-autonomous driving system is targeted for a fourth-quarter introduction. Its CKD operations at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Melaka are also set to continue.

“Malaysia is one of the most dynamic EV markets in the region. Establishing direct operations and expanding our dedicated dealer network will allow us to accelerate access to our global product roadmap and bring new models to Malaysian customers sooner. We remain committed to investing, localising and advancing intelligent mobility in Malaysia,” Chu added.