In Arcfox, BAIC, Cars, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 27 November 2026 7:08 pm

It has certainly taken a good while, but it looks like BAIC is finally set to make its entry into Malaysia, if a socmed post has it right. Not counting the initial overture it made a decade ago, it has been quite the wait for the Beijing-based state-owned carmaker to arrive, given that plans to do so were first indicated in mid-2023 when EP Manufacturing (EPMB) announced that it had signed a MoU with the automaker for local assembly of the X55 and BJ40 Plus.

In May 2024, both SUVs were previewed in right-hand drive form and were supposed to be launched later that year, but nothing developed from that point. Following a lengthy period of silence, the brand came back into the news at the end of last year, when EPMB indicated that production of both vehicles, which was supposed to have begun in Q1 2025, had been moved to early 2026.

Of course, months passed with no sign of the cars, and it wasn’t until September that word emerged that its Malaysian plans were alive and well, and that final brand launch preparations were being done, backed by a more structured and clear plan.

A new name also came about this year, in this case Arcfox, the carmaker’s sub-brand, with GoAuto Group’s Intro Synergy (yup, of Neta Malaysia fame) set to be the distributor for it. Also mentioned was a new line-up, in the form of the Arcfox T1 and BAIC BJ30e, both coming as CKD models from the start (via EPMB, presumably) from the end of this year and in the first quarter of next year respectively.

If you’re wondering where the BJ40 Plus and X55 sit in the scheme of things, it would seem that they’re still in the game plan, at least for the former, given that a new dealership is plugging it. In a Facebook post made a few days ago, BAIC & Arcfox Johor Bahru lists the BJ40 Plus as available, priced at RM188,680 (excluding road tax and insurance), which is identical to the estimated price revealed for it two years ago, back in October 2024.

In the comments section, the dealership indicated that the X55 is also due in at some point, but in its facelifted form, although when that will happen is anyone’s guess. It also reiterated what the official line stated back in September, that the Arcfox T1 and BAIC BJ30e were coming early next year. Of course, until they actually appear, it’s all just venture.

Anyway, here’s a recap of what to expect from the two planned entries when they get here. Already sold in Indonesia, the T1 is a smart #1-sized EV with a 95 PS/176 Nm front motor, a 42.3 kWh LFP battery, a 310-km WLTP range, a 5.2-second 0-100 km/h time and a circa-150 km/h top speed. DC charging (max power not specified) gets the battery from a 30-80% SoC in around 25 minutes, while 0-100% AC charging takes eight hours.

As for the BJ30e, it’s also sold in Indonesia, where’s it’s available only as a hybrid. In that market, the BJ30 HEV features a 158 PS/235 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine, which is paired to either one 177 PS/315 Nm motor on the FWD or that plus a 75 PS/135 Nm rear motor on the AWD, through a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission, with combined outputs being 334 PS/550 Nm and 409 PS/685 Nm respectively. There’s a petrol version of the SUV, but we were made to understand that Malaysia is expected to get the hybrid first.

Meanwhile, the BJ40 Plus is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine that has 221 hp and 380 Nm of twist. The mill is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and a Borg-Warner part-time four-wheel drive system, offering three modes, these being 2H/2L/4L. So, is 2027 when it all clicks in place for BAIC here, and the rabbit finally appears from the hat? We’ll find out in due course.

GALLERY: BAIC BJ40 Plus, 2024 preview



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GALLERY: Indonesian-market Arcfox T1, sold there as a BAIC

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GALLERY: Indonesian-market BAIC BJ30e Hybrid