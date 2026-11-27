In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 27 November 2026 10:47 am

Construction of phase one of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) reached 99.03% at the end of October, indicating that the rail project should be completed for the start of commercial operations on December 12. The progress update was provided by chief secretary to the government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, during the opening of the Kuala Terengganu ECRL station in Durian Guling, as Bernama reports.

The station was officially opened by the Regent of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin. Also present at the opening ceremony were Terengganu MB Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and MRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak.

Built on a 24.99 hectare site, the Kuala Terengganu ECRL station features an architectural design inspired by boats and waves, reflecting Terengganu’s maritime identity. The facility is equipped with various modern amenities, including VIP and business-class lounges, passenger waiting areas, escalators, convenience stores, 500 parking bays and covered pedestrian walkways.

Shamsul Azri, who is also Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) chairman, also indicated that the Terengganu portion of the rail project is at 99.54% completion. He added that preparations ahead of the official launch also included comprehensive training for the local workforce, including Terengganu-born personnel, to ensure the highest standards of operational efficiency and passenger safety.

He said that of the six stations along the 242 km-long ECRL alignment in the state, the Jerteh, Bandar Permaisuri, Kuala Terengganu and Kemasik stations would cater exclusively to passenger services, while the Dungun and Chukai stations would serve both passenger and cargo services.

Trial operations for the ECRL have been ongoing since November 7 and runs until December 2, covering journeys on both express and transit services from Gombak to Kota Bharu and vice versa. Ticket prices for both ECRL Express and Transit services were announced in late October.

The rail service will have 11 EMU train sets, which will have six cars each. One EMU can ferry 425 passengers in a full economy class configuration. The 160 km/h train will have toilets, luggage racks, F&B counter, bilik solat with wuduk area and OKU-friendly features. There will be mobile phone reception throughout the alignment.