In Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 27 November 2026 3:12 pm

Beginning December 1, the European Union (EU) will impose provisional import quotas for hybrid passenger vehicles, mild-hybrids/MHEVs and plug-in hybrids/PHEVs included, according to various reports.

The move comes after Brussels and Beijing agreed last month to limit imports of Chinese hybrids to 350,000 units, which is about half the number set to arrive in the bloc this year, Reuters reports.

The quotas will apply for 200 days and be divided into three periods. The limits for the first period (December 1, 2026-February 28, 2027) include 86,301 units for China, 76,900 for Japan, 56,844 for Türkiye, 47,431 for the UK, 30,566 for South Korea, 15,640 for Mexico, 10,779 for Morocco, 8,709 for Serbia and 8,317 for the US. A residual quota of 370 units is available for other eligible origins.

The quotas are based on each country’s 2025 export volumes to the EU, increased by slightly over 15%. Unused volumes can be carried forward to the following period.

Bernama reports, citing the German Press Agency (dpa), that China exported around 46,000 hybrid cars to the EU in 2023, but almost half a million between July 2025 and June 2026.

The EU Commission said Chinese imports came not ​just at the expense of EU production, but were also eating into the market shares of other exporters such as Japan and ​South Korea.