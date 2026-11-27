In Cars, Ford, International News / by Mick Chan / 27 November 2026 2:15 pm

Ford has unveiled the GT41, as its latest thrust into sports car endurance racing with the aim of reclaiming victory at Le Mans in the FIA World Endurance Championship for the 2027 season.

The GT41 derives its name from the famed GT40 that took four Le Mans victories in a row from 1966 to 1969, and like its forebear, the GT41 gets its name from its height, as measured from the road surface to its roof-mounted air intake, which is 41 inches (41.7 inches to be exact, according to Car and Driver, or 1,059 mm).

Powertrain for the GT41 is a 5.4 litre naturally aspirated V8 engine that is designed and developed in-house and based on the manufacturer’s Coyote engine, and this will form part of a hybrid powertrain that as stipulated by FIA WEC Hypercar technical regulations.

According to Road & Track, the block of the 5.4 litre V8 engine is shared with the 5.2 litre engine from the Mustang Dark Horse and the F-150 Raptor R, and the GT41’s engine is assembled in the engine dyno lab at Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan headquarters.

While the GT41 is based on an Oreca chassis that also forms the basis for the Genesis GMR-001, the outgoing Alpine A424 and Acura ARX-06, Ford says that its upcoming WEC Hypercar class contender is a wholly Ford effort, said Ford Racing global director Mark Rushbrook.

Two units of the GT41 have completed more than 14,300 km of test mileage across six tests in Europe, and subsequent testing will be conducted in America as preparations for its 2027 WEC campaign continues, said Ford.

As seen here, the GT41 currently wears a blue-on-blue scheme with a camouflage pattern comprised of the Ford wordmark, along with American themes including the American flag, the head of a bald eagle, the Statue of Liberty, the Spirit of Detroit and an American football.

The Ford GT41 will make its competitive debut in the 2027 season FIA World Endurance Championship that begin in March with the opening round in Qatar, onwards to the iconic endurance event at Le Mans in June.