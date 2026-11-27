In Local News / by Danny Tan / 27 November 2026 12:41 pm

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JPJ and the transport ministry will be participating in the government’s Program Yakin Madani event this weekend (November 28-29) at Kompleks Belia dan Sukan Negeri Sembilan (KOMBES) in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. The event is of course free of charge and open to the public.

There’s a free helmet exchange programme for motorcyclists. All one needs to do is bring an old, broken or non-Sirim spec helmet to be exchanged for a new one. This is for Malaysian citizens aged 16 and above (bring your MyKad for verification), limited to one unit per person.

The road transport department will also be giving away child helmets at the event. The offer is for Malaysian citizens aged from five to nine. The child will have to be present with a parent, and both will need identity cards. One unit for each family. There are a total of 3,000 helmets to be given out at the event.

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Those who want to be a legal motorcyclist can register for the MyLesen B2 programme at the event. MyLesen B2 offers free B2 motorcycle licenses, with the RM350 cost for each license covered by the government.

This is for Malaysian citizens in the B40 group (STR recipients) that have never had a lesen before. One needs to be at least 16 years old on January 1, 2027 and free from any PDRM, JPJ or court blacklist, aside from being healthy physically and mentally (sihat fizikal dan mental). Note that this is a pre-registration session without automatic approval, and those who make the cut will be contacted for next year’s allocation.

Looking to get an auspicious number plate? JPJ says that the leftover number plate sales at the event will be offering numbers in the popular category. Prices start from RM510, which includes a service charge. Full payment has to be made in a month and the number has to be registered within six months from payment. See the T&Cs above.

Finally, the JPJ booth will also have a mobile truck that allows visitors to renew their driving (CDL and PDL) and vocational licenses (PSV and GDL), and road tax. One can also check for summonses and pay on the spot.