In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 27 November 2026 4:04 pm

The government currently has no plans to take over any highway concessionaire or terminate their concessions prematurely, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday (November 26, 2026).

In a written reply, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the decision was made after taking into the consideration various implications, particularly how it affects the government’s financials.

He added that such a move could also undermine investor confidence in the highway industry and that no feasibility studies are currently being conducted.

Nanta was responding to a question from Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub) on whether the government had conducted feasibility studies and assessed the financial implications of taking over the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway concession or ending toll collection earlier than scheduled.

The works minister clarified that the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway concession is due to expire on December 31, 2069, adding that the last time the government paid compensation due to the deferment of toll rate hikes on the highway was in 2021, with the amount being RM3.61 million.