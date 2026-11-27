In Local News / by Mick Chan / 27 November 2026 5:58 pm

As the transition to a multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) barrierless toll fare collection system serves as a step to get highway operators to integrate their toll collection processes, developments must address current challenges and ensure that different technologies and payment systems can work together, said transport and mobility policy analyst Wan Agyl Wan Hassan, reported New Straits Times.

“We must ensure that innovations introduced today do not create dependence on a single technology or complicate future integration,” Wan Agyl said.

Achieving improvements that do not create complications or dependence on a single type of technology would require common industry standards, rather than reliance on a single technology provider, he said.

“Genuine interoperability cannot depend on a single technology provider. We need common standards that allow different systems to work together, with cooperation among highway concessionaires, technology providers, payment institutions and authorities,” he said.

The Touch ‘n Go MLFF proof of concept uses RFID, ANPR, LiDAR and AI technologies

In October 2025, Touch ‘n Go announced that it has demonstrated a proof of concept of its MLFF toll fare collection system, which appeared to be installed on an existing gantry in Alam Impian along the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway (LKSA).

This uses an ANPR camera and a 3D lidar sensor as a backup, and it integrates the RFID and eWallet payment method combination that already exists.

In the same month, PLUS Malaysia began trialling its own barrier-free highway toll fare collection system called JustGo, which uses automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology on its own, dong away with the need for RFID tags, antennae and readers.

The JustGo system requires its own JustGo app, though unlike the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, the JustGo app is not an electronic wallet in itself, and therefore requires users to link it with their payment method of their choice, including credit/debit cards and, crucially, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet itself.

Improvements in technology should go hand in hand with other preparations for MLFF toll fare collection, said Wan Agyl.

“That is why short-term improvements must be implemented alongside MLFF planning. We need to find ways to reduce waiting time and improve user safety now, without creating new systems that could ultimately complicate the transition to barrier-free technology,” he said.

“Imagine users travelling across several highways operated by different concessionaires without having to think about which application or payment method is being used. That is the experience that we should be aiming for. Consumer protection must also be a priority. Systems must ensure accurate charges, personal data security, accessible dispute resolution and payment options that do not burden users,” he added.