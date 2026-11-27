In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 27 November 2026 10:37 am

The Johor state government, through the Johor Public Transport Corporation, will provide a shuttle service for the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link rail service in order to provide commuters with more travel options and to reduce reliance of private vehicles, Bernama has reported.

This operation is proposed to be supported by four buses, which will connect the Kota Jail area to the Bukit Chagar RTS station, said Johor state public works, transport, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

The proposed RTS Link shuttle service is planned to run at 15-minute intervals, and will also cover other key locations, including SKS Mall, R&F Mall, and the ‘park-and-ride’ facility at Kota Jail, Fazli said.

The shuttle service for the RTS Link is intended to ensure seamless travel for passengers, and to help disperse traffic within the Johor Bahru city centre, he said.

The Johor state government also announced that ticket prices for the RTS Link are expected to be announced in January, just ahead of the rail service’s scheduled launch in February.