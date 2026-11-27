In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 27 November 2026 2:57 pm

Yet another incident of cable theft has occurred on a rail route. This time, the affected party is KTM, which said its train services in the northern sector were interrupted as a result of the incident, which happened yesterday.

In a Facebook post, it said that about 50 metres of cable were stolen at KM16.25 of the railway line between Bukit Mertajam and Simpang Ampat, with the theft discovered during an inspection by its auxiliary police. The rail operator said that repair and cable reconnection works were actively underway.

The case has however been solved. In a follow-up post made today, it said that its auxiliary police, in collaboration with PDRM, arrested a suspect in connection with the theft, although two other individuals managed to escape. During an initial inspection, the team discovered a cable cutter, two machetes, and the 50 metres of cable that had been cut. The suspect was taken to the police station for further action.

KTM said it would continue to intensify patrols and monitoring to protect railway infrastructure and ensure the smooth operation of train services.

Cable theft has become a rampant occurrence, causing problems beyond the theft itself. Last November, it was revealed that cable theft caused over 1,300 hours of delay across the KTM network in 2025. That’s a combination of 562 hours of delays to the ETS and 741 hours for the KTM Komuter. The thefts disrupted KTM’s signalling system — which controls train movements — resulting in operational delays and significant time loss for passengers.