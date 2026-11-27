In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 November 2026 6:32 pm

10 time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has announced his retirement from professional racing, with this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix set to be his final appearance. The 33-year-old Spaniard confirmed the decision on Friday, November 27, ending a career that has delivered 10 world titles across all classes, including eight in the premier class.

“It is official. Marc Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team,” Ducati said in a statement. Marquez won six MotoGP titles with Honda before switching to Ducati in 2024, initially joining Gresini Racing before securing a factory ride with Ducati Lenovo.

He claimed his eighth premier-class crown at the Portuguese Grand Prix earlier this month. His retirement comes as a surprise, having signed a two-year contract extension with Ducati in June that was expected to keep him racing until the end of 2028.

However, injuries have taken a heavy toll on his career, particularly the right arm injury sustained in a crash at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, which required multiple operations and a lengthy recovery. Marquez’s departure leaves Ducati with a vacancy ahead of the 2027 season, when MotoGP introduces its new 850 cc engine regulations.