In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 27 November 2026 11:03 am

The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) issued 360 fines yesterday in an integrated enforcement operation on traffic obstructions, conducted in collaboration with the PJ district police HQ’s (IPD) traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT).

Covering PJU 8, PJU 5, PJU 3/21, Persiaran Tropicana, and Sections 14, 17, and 21, the operation resulted in 329 fines for traffic obstruction and illegal parking, plus 31 through vehicle clamping. The police also issued 36 traffic obstruction saman.

MBPJ advises the public to park only in designated parking lots and not to obstruct thoroughfares in a way that negatively affects traffic flow and safety.