In Local News / by Danny Tan / 27 November 2026 5:25 pm

PLUS users, take note. There will be road diversions at KM50.5 from Sedenak – Simpang Renggam nightly – 10pm to 5am the following morning – from November 27-29, which is today till Sunday. Nov 27-28 is for southbound traffic and Nov 28-29 is for northbound traffic.

The road diversions is to accommodate bridge beam installation works, which is part of PLUS’ road widening project in Johor. Vehicles will be diverted to create a safe working zone while minimising traffic disruption to highway users.

PLUS is currently working on the extra lane project from Yong Peng (Utara) ke Senai (Utara), and widening the highway lanes also requires work on all the bridges that cross the highway. The project is expected to be completed by January 2028.

North South Highway users are advised to plan their journey and follow the signs and crew at the work site. Drive safe.