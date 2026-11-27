In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Danny Tan / 27 November 2026 10:09 am

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The 2027 Proton S70 RS will be launched on December 1 at the Sepang International Circuit. Proton revealed the time and place in a social media post yesterday, saying that ‘Malaysia’s Sporty Sedan’ is the first car that it will be launching at SIC. There will be a livestream that starts at 7.30 pm.

Proton is really into its livestreams and the previous one involving the S70 RS was on November 18, when the facelifted S70 with a turbo engine was open for booking. We expected an estimated price then, but all we got was part of the launch package – RM1,000 rebate plus an ‘exclusive launch package’ that will be announced at the launch, valid till December 1. If you want this extra RM1k, you have a few days more.

If you don’t already know, the S70 with a turbo engine is now called the RS (for Refined Sportiness, naturally aspirated Lite and Prime variants were launched in September), and it gets a facelift along with an all-new interior to properly set it apart from the NA.

There are just two RS variants – Premium and Sportline, the new range-topper that replaces Flagship. The base Executive has been discontinued (its place in the S70 range taken over by the NA variants), and there’s also no more Flagship X with a sunroof.

For reference, the S70 MC1 debut in February this year with a four-cylinder turbo engine to replace the three-pot turbo that has served the sedan since its November 2023 launch. The RM73,800 Executive has been phased out, and the Premium’s RRP was RM79,800 on-the-road before insurance. The Flagship used to go for RM89,800 and the sunroof-equipped Flagship X topped the range at RM94,800.

We’ve already detailed the S70 RS’ design and new equipment, which you can check out here. In short, there’s a big bowl-shaped ‘Pulse Matrix’ grille paired with a bone-shaped lower bumper. The rear is more familiar, but gets a new bumper with an aggressive diffuser and four exhaust tips, which are fake but look rather convincing. The ‘Geostar’ design of the 17-inch wheels is new, but the size and tyre pairing remains (GitiComfort F22, 205/50).

The Sportline gets side skirts and exterior trim in gloss black, while the Premium goes with body colour (or silver in some places) for a less overtly aggressive, more executive look. The range-topper also gets red accents throughout.

Inside, the S70 RS gets an all-new cockpit that truly separates the turbo from the NA variants and the original S70. At a glance, it looks like the X50 facelift’s dashboard, but only the layout and screens (8.88-inch digital meter and 14.6-inch infotainment) are similar. The feel is now of a modern Chinese EV, a departure from the old Audi-style dashboard.

Feel aside, the big news is the deletion of the gear lever, replaced by a steering column-mounted shifter. This frees up space on the floating centre console for angled phone slots, cupholders and the new ‘Commander Dial’. The latter consists of an eMas EV-style rotary dial surrounded by physical buttons for the air con and hazard lights – a good move.

Aside from changing volume, the dial also lets you switch driving modes and ambient light settings with a long press. Speaking of driving modes, there’s a new ‘Adaptive’ mode here, like on the X50 FL.

The Sportline gets a ‘Redline Cockpit’, which sees red on the steering stitch and lower dashboard, flowing into the centre console and armrest. The front seats are outlined in red and all seatbelts and door armrests are in the racy hue too. A big contributor to the sporty feel is the black headlining – it was light grey in the old Flagship. If this is too much red for you, the Premium comes with an all-black interior.

The equipment list has a few new items, which we’ve listed down here. In the safety department, the big news is that ADAS is available on the Premium for the first time. It was previously reserved for the Flagship.

Despite the Sportline’s racy aesthetics, there’s no enhanced performance or handling on the new S70 RS. It’s already a lot of power for the money though – the 1.5-litre i-GT turbocharged four-cylinder engine makes 181 PS and 290 Nm of torque from 2,000 and 3,500 rpm, as per the update to the entire S70 range in February. It was a big jump from the old three-pot’s 150 PS/226 Nm.

Also carried over is the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which channels drive to the front wheels for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds. With the switch to a column-mounted shifter, there’s no more manual mode for the DCT, but there’s a new Launch Mode with a tutorial, T&Cs and 200x lifetime limit.

Despite having launch control, the S70 RS is no faster than the pre-facelift turbo, and the sedan also does not come with sportier suspension tuning, or even differences in wheel size and tyre choice for that matter. In fact, the Sportline might appear even taller than before (Proton assures that it’s not) and the wheel gap is rather substantial.

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The S70 RS is available in five colours – Quartz Black, Space Grey, Snow White, Marine Blue, and Armour Silver. Red has been dropped, but that might be a good thing as red is the Teksi Madani colour. The red highlights of the Sportline wouldn’t stand out on a red car, too.

So, what do you think of the S70 turbo’s new looks and package? Full details, gallery and walkaround video here. Not long now till we know the price, but deliveries will only start in early 2027.

VIDEO: 2027 Proton S70 RS walkaround

GALLERY: 2027 Proton S70 RS Sportline

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GALLERY: 2027 Proton S70 RS Sportline, official images