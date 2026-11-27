In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 27 November 2026 2:03 pm

The second-generation Mazda CX-3 has allegedly been spotted ahead of its introduction next year. On X (formerly Twitter), user @unos_na6ce_1993 posted a photo showing a camouflage prototype undergoing testing on the Matsuyama Expressway near Ozu City in the Ehime Prefecture.

Believed to be the all-new CX-3, the prototype looks noticeably different from the original that made its debut way back in November 2014. Where the current model featured a curvy beltline, the car pictured has the opposite and is pretty much straight across the doors.

You’ll also notice that the rear door handles are integrated close to the C-pillars and the rear taillights sport a curved signature similar to more recent Mazda SUVs. Another area of interest is the roof which slopes a lot less than before, likely to promote interior space – a common complaint of the current model.

Reports indicate that forthcoming CX-3 will be the brand’s only entry-level model, effectively putting the Mazda 2 to pasture. As per the company’s mid-year financial report released in August, AutoAlliance Thailand (AAT) will be production base for the second-generation CX-3, which will be introduced in phases in ASEAN, Japan and other markets from 2027.