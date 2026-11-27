In Cars, International News, Suzuki / by Gerard Lye / 27 November 2026 11:17 am

Suzuki has unveiled its first compact electric vehicle (EV) that will be sold in Europe as well as other selected markets from summer 2027. Called the Ignis, it brings back a nameplate that was discontinued briefly this year after being used for two model generations with internal combustion engines.

The Ignis has ties with the e Sky, a kei EV that was launched in Japan earlier this month. The former doesn’t have to conform to kei car standards, so it is larger overall and packs more power.

Compared to the e Sky, the Ignis measures 3,570 mm long (+175 mm), 1,565 mm wide (+90 mm) and 1,635 mm tall (+10 mm), with the wheelbase remaining unchanged at 2,460 mm. In addition to the larger dimensions, the Ignis features a unique front bumper, grille as well as black wheel arch cladding to set it apart.

Built on Suzuki’s Heartect-e platform, the Ignis gets the same 26-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery as the e Sky. However, this powers a more powerful front electric motor rated at 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW), which is more than the JDM car’s 64 PS (63 hp or 47 kW), with peak torque identical at 133 Nm.

Range and equipment details are not available for now, but Suzuki points out that the Ignis has four seats, a minimum ground clearance of 150 mm, a turning radius of 4.5 metres, front ventilated brake discs, rear drum brakes and 175/65R15 tyres.