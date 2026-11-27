In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 November 2026 10:36 am

Joining the recently launched Triumph 798 RS is the Triumph Street Triple 798 Moto2 Edition with production limited to 1,000 units worldwide. Shown at the Valencia MotoGP round in Spain, the Street Triple 798 Moto2 Edition is priced from £15,525 (RM88,500), and is available to order now, with deliveries starting May 2027.

The special edition celebrates Triumph’s introduction of its new 798 cc three-cylinder engine to Moto2 racing for the 2027 racing season. Production is split between two colour schemes, each limited to 500 units: Triumph Performance Yellow with Sapphire Black, and Sapphire Black with Snowdonia White.

Based on the Street Triple 798 RS, the Moto2 Edition gets fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 43 mm front forks, an Ohlins STX46 rear shock and Brembo Hypure four-piston front brake calipers with twin 310 mm discs. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres, including a 190-section rear, complete the package.

Clip-on handlebars and rearset footpegs provide a more aggressive riding position. Carbon fibre components, a clear-anodised frame, Moto2 graphics and yellow-and-black wheels further distinguish the limited-edition model. Each motorcycle also gets an individually numbered billet-machined top yokeThe 181 kg wet weight makes it 2 kg lighter than the Street Triple 798 RS.

Power comes from a new 798 cc triple producing 135 PS and 86 Nm, with revised intake and exhaust systems, larger valves and a higher compression ratio. The six-speed gearbox features Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

Electronics include seven riding modes, launch control, front wheel lift control, engine braking control, cornering ABS and cornering traction control with rear-wheel slide control.

A seven-inch Bosch TFT touchscreen provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, alongside a lap timer and USB-C charging. Adaptive cornering lights are also standard, while tyre pressure monitoring is optional.

Seat height is 836 mm, reducible to 791 mm with optional suspension linkage and a low seat.

Triumph has supplied engines to Moto2 since 2019, accumulating more than two million kilometres of racing. The manufacturer says its involvement has contributed to 89 all-time records and 77 race records.