In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Jonathan Lee / 27 November 2026 10:30 am

At the Auto Guangzhou show today, Xpeng announced its global expansion plans, as it looks to more than double sales over the coming year. The Chinese EV maker expects to deliver over 100,000 export vehicles in 2026 – including a record 13,326 units in October, a 166% year-on-year increase – a first for the company.

Driving those sales are, of course, the products. To that end, Xpeng plans to launch no less than five new models in 2027. These will go on top of the G9L, L03 and L05 that will continue to be rolled out next year, including in Malaysia.

Speaking of the L05, the midsized electric SUV is set to be launched in its first overseas market of Thailand in December, almost certainly at the Thai Motor Expo next week. It will arrive in Malaysia later on in 2027 alongside the L03, presumably because CKD local assembly operations at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Melaka need to be tooled up.

Xpeng is also rolling out its own ultra-fast charging network, X-Energy, starting from the end of the year, as it seeks to compete with BYD’s Flash Charging. The chargers are capable of outputting one megawatt (1,000 kW) through a liquid-cooled connector rated at up to 1,000 amps, while a battery energy storage system (BESS) enables the station to draw no more than 240 kW at a time to prevent overloading the grid.

Having built its first overseas station in Hong Kong in September, Xpeng will install its second X-Energy outlet in the territory by year’s end, along with one each in Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. A Southeast Asian rollout is also in the works, which is just as well given that Flash Charging stations are already operational in Malaysia.

As was announced earlier this week, Xpeng also plans to introduce its Next-Generation Pilot (NGP) highly-autonomous driving functionality globally in the first half of 2027, becoming one of the first carmakers to achieve international certification. Closer to home, the company is targeting a Malaysian rollout in the fourth quarter of that year.

Xpeng Malaysia, the new direct national sales company (NSC) set up in the wake of Xpeng’s split with distributor Bermaz, is central to the brand’s continued local growth. The move is said to facilitate quicker product launches, expanded CKD localisation and accelerated rollout of AI technologies, including NGP.

GALLERY: Xpeng L05 at Xpeng AI Day 2026