In BMW, Cars, International News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 2:48 pm

The China-made BMW iX5 has appeared in the latest batch of new vehicles filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Called the iX5 60L, it is the electric version of the long-wheelbase X5 L that BMW revealed for China in July. It will be built by the BMW Brilliance joint venture in Shenyang.

The filing, in MIIT batch 414 published on November 25, lists the iX5 60L at 5,141 mm long, 2,000 mm wide and 1,744 mm tall. Cars with air suspension are 12 mm lower, at 1,732 mm. The wheelbase is 3,165 mm.

The global iX5 is 4,994 mm long on a 3,035 mm wheelbase, so the Chinese car is 147 mm longer, and 130 mm of that is between the wheels. Its wheelbase is also 60 mm longer than the X7’s 3,105 mm, although the X7 is still 40 mm longer overall and 91 mm taller. The iX5 60L keeps five seats.

Powertrain and battery

The iX5 60L has two motors and all-wheel drive. One is a 183 kW (249 PS) unit made by ZF in Shenyang, and the other is a 240 kW (326 PS) unit from BMW AG. Together they make 423 kW (575 PS), almost the same as the 425 kW (578 PS) of the iX5 60 sold elsewhere. Top speed is 205 km/h.

The battery uses ternary lithium cells from AESC’s plant in Hebei, and BMW Brilliance assembles the packs. The filing doesn’t give the capacity or the range. The global iX5 60 has a 141 kWh battery, the largest BMW has fitted to an EV. It is rated at up to 845 km on the WLTP cycle and charges at up to 460 kW DC. When BMW revealed the X5 L and iX5 L in July, it claimed more than 1,000 km on China’s CLTC cycle for the electric version.

The iX5 60L weighs 2,917 kg at the kerb, and its gross vehicle weight is 3,490 kg.

Versions and options

Two versions are listed. One comes only with 21-inch wheels, while the other can also have 22- or 23-inch wheels. Tyre sizes are 255/50 R21 and 285/45 R21, 275/40 R22 and 315/35 R22, and 275/35 R23 and 315/30 R23.

A sunroof is standard. The filing also shows two front and rear bumper designs, one of them with larger air intakes. Other options include a choice of headlight units, bright or black roof and window trim, body-colour or black side skirts, blue brake calipers and five wheel designs.

Malaysia

BMW says the X5 L and iX5 L will go on sale in China in 2027, but it hasn’t announced prices. The global X5 is built in Spartanburg in the US, so a China-made iX5 would pay less import duty here. Under the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement, fully imported EVs from China pay 5% import duty instead of the standard 30%.

BMW Malaysia launched the iX3 50 xDrive from Hungary in August at RM378,800. The China-made iX3 L has since appeared on BMW Malaysia’s website. BMW hasn’t said whether the iX5 60L will follow it here.

GALLERY: BMW iX5 60L MIIT filing



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GALLERY: 2027 BMW X5 L for China



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GALLERY: BMW X5 L and iX5 L design sketches

