In BYD, Cars, Global Car Launches, International News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 8:05 pm

BYD has revealed the Whale at the 2026 Guangzhou auto show. It’s the first MPV in BYD’s Ocean series. In China it’s called Haijing, which means “sea whale”.

BYD says it goes on sale in China in the first quarter of 2027 and will compete in the 300,000 yuan (about RM185k) family MPV segment. Prices haven’t been announced.

The Whale is the fifth model family in the Ocean line-up, after the Seagull, Dolphin, Seal and Sea Lion. BYD says the Ocean series has sold more than eight million cars in its five years.

It is 5,270 mm long, 1,996 mm wide and 1,815 mm tall, and it rides on a 3,130 mm wheelbase. The Denza D9 sold here is 5,250 mm long and has a 3,110 mm wheelbase. The Whale is built on a new platform that BYD developed for its next generation of MPVs.

BYD says the Whale seats seven, but it hasn’t shown the interior or settled on seat layouts. It claims each of the seven occupants can bring at least one suitcase.

Design

BYD calls the look Ocean Aesthetics 2.0. A light bar runs across the full width of the nose, and BYD says the daytime running lights have nearly 9,000 facets. The waistline rises towards the rear. At the back is a full-width tail light.

BYD’s official renders show the Whale in purple, and a blue one was also on the stand. There’s a lidar sensor on the roof for BYD’s latest driver assistance system. BYD hasn’t said what hardware it uses or what it can do.

Powertrains

The Whale comes as an EV or a plug-in hybrid. Both use BYD’s second-generation Blade battery. The EV covers more than 900 km on China’s CLTC cycle, while the plug-in hybrid can do more than 400 km on electric power. BYD hasn’t released motor outputs or battery sizes.

Both versions support BYD’s Flash Charging. BYD claims a charge from 10% to 70% takes five minutes, and 10% to 97% takes nine (three minutes longer at -30°C).

Where it fits

BYD already sells three MPVs in China: the Xia in its Dynasty line-up (from 206,800 yuan), the M9 (188,800 yuan) and the Denza D9 (359,800 yuan). The Xia sold 720 units in October, down 64% from a year earlier.

Malaysia

BYD Malaysia hasn’t said anything about the Whale. It sells two MPVs here. The BYD M6 EV went on sale in October 2024 at RM109,800 to RM123,800. The 2027 Denza D9 was launched this month at RM345,800.

BYD Malaysia also began rolling out Flash Charging on November 19. It plans 12 charging points by the end of this year and 130 locations in 2027. For now, the Denza Z9GT and D9 are the only models here that can use it.

GALLERY: BYD Whale (Haijing) MPV



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GALLERY: BYD Whale at the 2026 Guangzhou auto show

