In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 2:18 pm

Carro Auction is moving to two auction days a week. From December 2026, the online car auction platform at carroauction.co will hold an auction every Tuesday and every Thursday, both starting at 3pm.

The Tuesday auction is new and is only for CIMB Bank cars. Thursday remains the weekly auction for cars from other banks and financial institutions, as it is now.

For bidders, that’s two sessions a week instead of one. It also tells you which day to log in: Tuesday if you’re after one of CIMB’s cars, and Thursday for cars from the other banks.

How Carro Auction works

Carro Auction is an online platform where both dealers and members of the public can bid for cars. Most of them come from banks and other financial institutions. Typically, these are repossessions, cars taken back after the hire purchase repayments stopped, which the banks then need to sell on.

It’s separate from the Carro most Malaysians know. Carro Auction isn’t Carro’s trade-in or sell-your-car service. It also isn’t the retail side, where you buy used cars from Carro. Here, registered bidders compete for each car online, and the highest bid wins.

Each listing shows the deposit and the buyer’s premium for that car. The buyer’s premium is the fee the winning bidder pays on top of the winning bid. We explained more about how it works when Carro Auction held its Carnival in September.

To take part, register as a bidder at carroauction.co. The cars for upcoming auctions are listed on the site ahead of time, so you can go through them and shortlist the ones you like early. Then be logged in before 3pm on auction day.

Before the auction starts, decide on your maximum bid. Leave room for the buyer’s premium, ownership transfer, insurance, road tax and any work the car needs, then stick to that number when the bidding gets going.

For enquiries, call or WhatsApp Mr Hong at 016-930 1486.

Carro Auction, from December 2026