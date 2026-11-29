In Cars, Chery, Global Car Launches, International News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 5:42 pm

Chery has unveiled the all-new Tiggo 8 Plus at the 2026 Guangzhou auto show. The SUV has grown, and its 2,850 mm wheelbase is 140 mm longer than the current model’s. It comes with petrol or hybrid power. The hybrid has a 5.1 kWh battery that can’t be plugged in. Sales in China are expected to start in the first quarter of 2027, but prices haven’t been announced.

Both versions appear in MIIT batch 414, which gives most of their specifications. The hybrid is 4,870 mm long and the petrol model 4,862 mm. Both are 1,927 mm wide and 1,752 or 1,758 mm tall. Buyers can choose five seats or seven in a 2+3+2 layout. Wheels range from 18 to 20 inches.

For comparison, the Tiggo 9 sold here is shorter at 4,810 mm, narrower at 1,925 mm and has a shorter 2,800 mm wheelbase.

The Tiggo 8 Plus is a different model from the regular Tiggo 8 that Chery revealed in China last year. That car is a twin of the Lepas L8 and has a 2,825 mm wheelbase.

Design

Chery calls the look “new Chinese elegance” and names its parts after traditional Chinese buildings. The big grille is shaped after dougong, the interlocking wooden brackets that hold up the eaves of a temple roof. It is filled with vertical slats. The slim headlamps are styled after upturned eaves. Sina Auto reports that they have smoked housings and matrix LED units.

Tall vertical ducts sit at the corners of the front bumper. A single line runs along the side of the body, and the door handles are conventional pull-type items. At the back are full-width tail lights, a small roof spoiler and an exhaust trim at each corner of the bumper. There are three wheel designs.

Powertrains

The hybrid, which Chery calls the 5HEV, pairs a 1.5 litre engine built for hybrid use with Chery’s DHT160 dedicated hybrid transmission. MIIT lists the engine at 110 kW (150 PS) or 115 kW (156 PS). Its maximum net output is 105 kW (143 PS). Chery hasn’t released electric motor or combined figures.

The battery is the main talking point. Most full hybrids use a battery of about 1 kWh. The Tiggo Cross Hybrid sold here has 1.8 kWh. The Tiggo 8 Plus gets a 5.1 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pack from Hubei Eve Power, which Chery says is the only battery this size in its class. It is charged only by the engine and by regenerative braking.

The bigger battery lets the car drive on electric power for longer and start its engine less often, which Chery says makes it quieter in slow traffic and car parks. Chery claims the hybrid uses about 30% less fuel than the petrol version. It also says the hybrid gets to 100 km/h about three seconds quicker than a hybrid with a small battery. Declared WLTC fuel consumption is 5.4 L/100 km.

When the car is parked, the battery can power five modes, including sentry, nap and cinema modes. Chery says cinema mode can run for up to three hours.

The petrol model uses a 1.6 litre turbo engine rated at 147 kW (200 PS). Its maximum net output is 140 kW (190 PS). Chery hasn’t confirmed its torque or gearbox. In the current Tiggo 8 Plus, a 1.6 litre turbo with the same 147 kW rating makes 310 Nm and drives through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 1.6 litre Tiggo 8 sold here makes 197 PS and 290 Nm. WLTC consumption is 7.1 L/100 km with five seats and 7.35 L/100 km with seven.

Both versions have a top speed of 192 km/h. The hybrid weighs 1,790 kg with five seats and 1,845 kg with seven. The petrol model weighs between 1,595 and 1,715 kg.

Cabin and driver assistance

The dashboard has a full-width panel, and the 15.6-inch 2.5K centre screen stands clear of it. The screen runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8255 chip. Chery’s Carmind 1.5 Pro AI model takes voice commands from different seats, holds a continuous conversation and understands Chinese dialects. Apple CarPlay, Huawei HiCar and CarLink are supported.

Higher versions add a 17.3-inch 3K screen in the roof lining for rear passengers. Chery says the seats fold back far enough to make a place to rest.

The Tiggo 8 Plus moves up from the current model’s Falcon 500 driver assistance system to Chery’s Falcon 700. The hybrid can be fitted with a roof-mounted lidar, which is listed as an option in the MIIT filing. Chery says the system supports navigation-guided assisted driving on highways and in cities, plus automated parking in more than 300 situations. It hasn’t given an automation level.

Where it fits

Chery says it has sold about 1.7 million Tiggo 8s worldwide over ten years and five generations. The new Tiggo 8 Plus arrives as the company’s sales at home fall.

Chery sold 2,502,723 vehicles in the first ten months of the year, up 9.3%. Exports rose 64.8% to 1,751,766 units, while sales in China fell 38.8% to about 751,000, according to CAAM data reported by Sina Auto.

Plug-in hybrids and EVs such as the BYD Song Pro DM and Changan Qiyuan Q05 now lead China’s SUV sales charts. Sina Auto says the Tiggo 8 Plus hybrid is aimed at families who can’t charge at home but want a car that drives more like an EV.

Malaysia

Chery Malaysia hasn’t said whether the new Tiggo 8 Plus will come here. The three Tiggo 8 models it sells now all use the outgoing generation’s 2,710 mm wheelbase. They are the 1.6 litre Tiggo 8, the 2.0 litre Tiggo 8 Pro and the Tiggo 8 PHEV. Above them is the Tiggo 9, priced from RM166,800.

The Tiggo 8 PHEV is assembled in Kulim. It pairs a 1.5 litre turbo engine with an 18.3 kWh battery that can be plugged in, good for up to 90 km of electric range.

GALLERY: All-new Chery Tiggo 8 Plus



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GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV in Malaysia

